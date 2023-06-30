Analyzing Pagaya Technologies (PGY) and Its Peers

Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ:PGY – Free Report) is one of 85 public companies in the “Nondepository credit institutions” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Pagaya Technologies to similar businesses based on the strength of its profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

54.0% of Pagaya Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.0% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are owned by institutional investors. 19.7% of Pagaya Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.6% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Pagaya Technologies and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pagaya Technologies -42.32% -8.02% -5.81% Pagaya Technologies Competitors -191.64% -33.39% -10.96%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pagaya Technologies 0 4 2 0 2.33 Pagaya Technologies Competitors 292 1321 1946 67 2.49

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Pagaya Technologies and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Pagaya Technologies currently has a consensus target price of $3.64, indicating a potential upside of 151.15%. As a group, “Nondepository credit institutions” companies have a potential upside of 188.66%. Given Pagaya Technologies’ competitors stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Pagaya Technologies has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Pagaya Technologies and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Pagaya Technologies $748.93 million -$302.32 million -2.96 Pagaya Technologies Competitors $3.05 billion $478.53 million -0.79

Pagaya Technologies’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Pagaya Technologies. Pagaya Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility and Risk

Pagaya Technologies has a beta of 7.89, suggesting that its share price is 689% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pagaya Technologies’ competitors have a beta of 6.25, suggesting that their average share price is 525% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Pagaya Technologies competitors beat Pagaya Technologies on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

Pagaya Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. operates as a financial technology company in Israel, the United States, and internationally. It primarily develops and implements proprietary artificial intelligence technology and related software solutions to assist partners to originate loans and other assets. The company's partners include high-growth financial technology companies, incumbent banks and financial institutions, auto finance providers, and residential real estate service providers. Pagaya Technologies Ltd. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

