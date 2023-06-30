Analyzing TDCX (NYSE:TDCX) and Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC)

TDCX (NYSE:TDCX – Free Report) and Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares TDCX and Science Applications International’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TDCX $493.92 million 2.33 $78.04 million $0.54 14.91 Science Applications International $7.70 billion 0.78 $300.00 million $5.88 19.07

Science Applications International has higher revenue and earnings than TDCX. TDCX is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Science Applications International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Profitability

10.9% of TDCX shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.1% of Science Applications International shares are owned by institutional investors. 85.0% of TDCX shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of Science Applications International shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares TDCX and Science Applications International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TDCX 16.22% 19.34% 15.97% Science Applications International 4.20% 25.68% 7.60%

Volatility & Risk

TDCX has a beta of 0.07, indicating that its share price is 93% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Science Applications International has a beta of 0.71, indicating that its share price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for TDCX and Science Applications International, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TDCX 0 2 0 0 2.00 Science Applications International 1 4 1 0 2.00

TDCX currently has a consensus price target of $11.40, suggesting a potential upside of 41.61%. Science Applications International has a consensus price target of $113.29, suggesting a potential upside of 1.03%. Given TDCX’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe TDCX is more favorable than Science Applications International.

Summary

Science Applications International beats TDCX on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TDCX

TDCX Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides outsource contact center services for technology and other blue-chip companies in Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the Philippines, Japan, China, Spain, India, Colombia, South Korea, and Romania. It offers digital customer experience solutions, including after-sales service and customer support across various industry verticals, such as travel and hospitality, digital advertising and media, fast-moving consumer goods, technology, financial services, fintech, government and non-governmental organizations, gaming, e-commerce, and education. The company also provides sales and digital marketing services that help its clients to market their products and services to their potential customers in the business-to-consumer and business-to-business markets; and content monitoring and moderation services that create a safe and secure online environment for social media platforms by providing human interaction to content moderation services. In addition, it offers workspaces to its existing clients; and human resource and administration services. Further, the company provides omnichannel CX solutions, such as end-user support and troubleshooting for software and consumer electronic devices. The company was formerly known as TDCX Capital Pte Ltd and changed its name to TDCX Inc. in January 2021. TDCX Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Singapore. TDCX Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Transformative Investments Pte Ltd.

About Science Applications International

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology integration; IT modernization; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions; and data management platform solutions. It serves the U.S. military comprising Army, Air Force, Navy, Marines, and Coast Guard; Department of Defense agencies; National Aeronautics and Space Administration; the U.S. Department of State; Department of Justice; Department of Homeland Security; and various intelligence community agencies, as well as U.S. federal civilian agencies. The company was formerly known as SAIC Gemini, Inc. and changed its name to Science Applications International Corporation in September 2013. Science Applications International Corporation was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Reston, Virginia.

