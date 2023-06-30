Angling Direct (LON:ANG) Trading Down 4.5%

Angling Direct PLC (LON:ANG – Free Report)’s stock price was down 4.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 32 ($0.41) and last traded at GBX 32 ($0.41). Approximately 13,773 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 155,008 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 33.50 ($0.43).

Angling Direct Trading Up 3.1 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 28.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 27.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.70, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 3.68. The company has a market cap of £25.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,350.00 and a beta of 1.33.

In related news, insider Chris Keen acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 26 ($0.33) per share, for a total transaction of £5,200 ($6,611.57). In related news, insider Chris Keen acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 26 ($0.33) per share, for a total transaction of £5,200 ($6,611.57). Also, insider Nicola (Nicki) Murphy bought 17,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 28 ($0.36) per share, for a total transaction of £4,953.76 ($6,298.49). 33.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Angling Direct

Angling Direct plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of fishing tackle products and equipment in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers baits and additives, bait accessories, bait boats, bait boxes, bait making equipment, barrows and trolleys, bed chair accessories, bed chairs, bite alarms, bivvies and shelters, bivvy accessories, buckets and riddles, carp essentials, catapult spares, catapults, chairs, clothing, and cooking equipment.

