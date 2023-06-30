ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) versus Mainz Biomed (NASDAQ:MYNZ) Head-To-Head Comparison

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP – Free Report) and Mainz Biomed (NASDAQ:MYNZ – Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ANI Pharmaceuticals and Mainz Biomed’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ANI Pharmaceuticals $316.39 million 3.04 -$47.90 million ($1.71) -31.29 Mainz Biomed $530,000.00 106.01 -$26.39 million N/A N/A

Mainz Biomed has lower revenue, but higher earnings than ANI Pharmaceuticals.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ANI Pharmaceuticals 0 0 3 0 3.00 Mainz Biomed 0 0 3 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for ANI Pharmaceuticals and Mainz Biomed, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

ANI Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus target price of $55.67, suggesting a potential upside of 4.03%. Mainz Biomed has a consensus target price of $11.00, suggesting a potential upside of 135.14%. Given Mainz Biomed’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Mainz Biomed is more favorable than ANI Pharmaceuticals.

Profitability

This table compares ANI Pharmaceuticals and Mainz Biomed’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ANI Pharmaceuticals -7.34% 10.60% 4.40% Mainz Biomed N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

ANI Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.02, indicating that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mainz Biomed has a beta of 0.78, indicating that its share price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

57.6% of ANI Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Mainz Biomed shares are held by institutional investors. 28.5% of ANI Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 18.2% of Mainz Biomed shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

ANI Pharmaceuticals beats Mainz Biomed on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ANI Pharmaceuticals

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. It focuses on producing controlled substances, oncology products, hormones and steroids, injectables, and other formulations, including extended release and combination products. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; and potent products, as well as performs contract development and manufacturing of pharmaceutical products. It markets its products through retail pharmacy chains, wholesalers, distributors and mail order pharmacies, and group purchasing organizations. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Baudette, Minnesota.

About Mainz Biomed

Mainz Biomed N.V., a molecular genetics cancer diagnostic company, develops in-vitro diagnostic (IVD) and research use only tests for clinical diagnostics. It offers ColoAlert, a colorectal cancer screening stool-based deoxyribonucleic acid test; and PancAlert, a product candidate for a pancreatic cancer screening test. The company has a research collaboration with Microba Life Sciences to discover and develop novel therapeutics for major diseases. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Mainz, Germany.

