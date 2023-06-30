Ankr Trading 5.6% Lower Over Last Week (ANKR)

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 30th. One Ankr token can currently be purchased for about $0.0223 or 0.00000074 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Ankr has traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar. Ankr has a total market cap of $223.34 million and $24.08 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00004391 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00018041 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00019040 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000085 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00014114 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30,114.16 or 1.00154543 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000748 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002179 BTC.

Ankr is a token. Its genesis date was July 10th, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Ankr is www.ankr.com/blog. Ankr’s official Twitter account is @ankr and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ankr is www.ankr.com. The Reddit community for Ankr is https://reddit.com/r/ankrofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr (ANKR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ankr has a current supply of 10,000,000,000. The last known price of Ankr is 0.02339272 USD and is up 3.61 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 212 active market(s) with $15,460,126.91 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ankr.com/.”

