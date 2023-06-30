Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT) Short Interest Down 91.4% in June

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT – Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a drop of 91.4% from the May 31st total of 26,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 48,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Trading of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $93,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $129,000. Finally, Matisse Capital purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $133,000.

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,366. Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund has a 1-year low of $12.15 and a 1-year high of $13.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.69.

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Dividend Announcement

About Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be given a $0.118 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.97%.

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Apollo Credit Management, LLC. The Fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade. The Fund employs a conservative approach to credit selection that focuses on collateral coverage, structural seniority, and credit fundamentals, with emphasis on leading defensible market positions, stable companies with positive cash flow, and proven management teams.

