Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) Shares Purchased by StrategIQ Financial Group LLC

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,596 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $1,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Ares Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Ares Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Ares Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Ares Capital by 49.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,082 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in Ares Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Ares Capital

In related news, insider Michael Kort Schnabel purchased 15,000 shares of Ares Capital stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.84 per share, with a total value of $267,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $267,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Ares Capital Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ARCC traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.85. The company had a trading volume of 1,986,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,236,272. The stock has a market cap of $10.27 billion, a PE ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Ares Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $16.53 and a 1-year high of $20.75.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The investment management company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $618.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.13 million. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 29.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Ares Capital Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.19%. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is 150.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on Ares Capital from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. JMP Securities cut their price target on Ares Capital from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Ares Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Ares Capital in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on Ares Capital in a report on Friday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.50 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.94.

Ares Capital Profile

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

