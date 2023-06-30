Argos Resources (LON:ARG) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.10

Argos Resources Ltd (LON:ARG – Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.10 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.10 ($0.00), with a volume of 314339 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.55 ($0.01).

Argos Resources Stock Down 81.8 %

The firm has a market cap of £235,140.00, a P/E ratio of -11.20 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.59 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 0.97.

About Argos Resources

Argos Resources Ltd engages in the exploration of oil and gas properties in the Falkland Islands. It holds a 100% interest in license PL001 covering an area of approximately 1,126 square kilometers located in the North Falkland Basin. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Stanley, the Falkland Islands.

