Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS) Research Coverage Started at Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

ARHS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays decreased their price target on Arhaus from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Arhaus from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Arhaus from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Arhaus from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Arhaus from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $13.44.

Arhaus Stock Performance

Shares of Arhaus stock opened at $10.03 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.06. Arhaus has a 1-year low of $4.23 and a 1-year high of $15.27. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 2.22.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arhaus

Arhaus ( NASDAQ:ARHS Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.05. Arhaus had a return on equity of 86.28% and a net margin of 12.02%. The firm had revenue of $304.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.35 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Arhaus will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Wyoming lifted its position in Arhaus by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 13,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its position in Arhaus by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 65,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 1,991 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Arhaus by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 76,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Arhaus by 56.6% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 3,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Arhaus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 34.33% of the company’s stock.

Arhaus Company Profile

Arhaus, Inc operates as a lifestyle brand and premium retailer in the home furnishings market. It provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, and outdoor. The company's furniture products comprise bedroom, dining room, living room, and home office furnishings, which includes sofas, dining tables and chairs, accent chairs, console and coffee tables, beds, headboards, dressers, desks, bookcases, modular storage, etc.; and outdoor products, such as outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, umbrellas, and fire pits.

