Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) Stock Price Down 3.1%

Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN – Free Report)’s stock price fell 3.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $25.23 and last traded at $25.32. 47,463 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 481,630 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.12.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ARVN. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Arvinas from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Arvinas from $72.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.14.

The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.61 and a beta of 1.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.39.

Arvinas ( NASDAQ:ARVN Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.49) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $32.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.74 million. Arvinas had a negative net margin of 227.86% and a negative return on equity of 50.85%. Arvinas’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.20) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Arvinas, Inc. will post -6.7 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Arvinas by 37.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Arvinas by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Arvinas by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 34,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP increased its stake in Arvinas by 9.4% in the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 6,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Arvinas by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. The company engineers proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) targeted protein degraders that are designed to harness the body's own natural protein disposal system to degrade and remove disease-causing proteins.

