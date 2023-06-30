ASD (ASD) Market Capitalization Reaches $35.88 Million

ASD (ASD) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 30th. One ASD token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0543 or 0.00000177 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ASD has traded 6.9% lower against the US dollar. ASD has a total market cap of $35.88 million and approximately $3.73 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ASD alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00004382 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00017707 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00019443 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000083 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00014019 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,632.61 or 1.00025197 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000770 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000073 BTC.

ASD Profile

ASD is a token. Its launch date was November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 tokens. ASD’s official website is ascendex.com. ASD’s official message board is medium.com/bitmax-io. ASD’s official Twitter account is @_ascendex and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ASD is https://reddit.com/r/bitmax.

Buying and Selling ASD

According to CryptoCompare, “ASD (ASD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ASD has a current supply of 780,615,274 with 660,615,274 in circulation. The last known price of ASD is 0.05599571 USD and is up 2.48 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $3,815,932.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ascendex.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ASD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ASD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ASD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ASD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.