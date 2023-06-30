ASOS Plc (LON:ASC) Insider Sells £1,004,059.89 in Stock

ASOS Plc (LON:ASC – Free Report) insider Nicholas Robertson sold 250,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 401 ($5.10), for a total transaction of £1,004,059.89 ($1,276,617.79).

ASOS Stock Performance

Shares of ASC stock opened at GBX 379.90 ($4.83) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.85, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 489.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 652.74. The firm has a market capitalization of £452.69 million, a P/E ratio of -157.98, a P/E/G ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 3.08. ASOS Plc has a 12 month low of GBX 320.33 ($4.07) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,181 ($15.02).

Get ASOS alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ASC. Liberum Capital raised ASOS to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from GBX 500 ($6.36) to GBX 470 ($5.98) in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 625 ($7.95) price objective on shares of ASOS in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Shore Capital restated a “sell” rating on shares of ASOS in a report on Friday, May 26th. Citigroup upgraded shares of ASOS to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from GBX 780 ($9.92) to GBX 600 ($7.63) in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of ASOS from GBX 1,000 ($12.71) to GBX 940 ($11.95) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 788.64 ($10.03).

ASOS Company Profile

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer worldwide. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells its products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS Luxe, ASOS 4505, Collusion, Reclaimed Vintage, Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge, HIIT, AsYou, Dark Future, UNRVLLD/SPPLY, Crooked Tongues, Daysocial, Actual, and Weekend Collective brands, as well as through third-party brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ASOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASOS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.