Astra Space (NASDAQ:ASTR) versus RXO (NYSE:RXO) Head to Head Survey

RXO (NYSE:RXO – Free Report) and Astra Space (NASDAQ:ASTR – Free Report) are both transportation companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares RXO and Astra Space’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RXO N/A N/A N/A Astra Space N/A -151.76% -89.32%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

91.3% of RXO shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.6% of Astra Space shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.5% of RXO shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 32.3% of Astra Space shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RXO 0 13 5 0 2.28 Astra Space 0 1 0 0 2.00

RXO presently has a consensus price target of $21.80, suggesting a potential downside of 6.32%. Astra Space has a consensus price target of $1.00, suggesting a potential upside of 170.20%. Given Astra Space’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Astra Space is more favorable than RXO.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares RXO and Astra Space’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RXO $4.80 billion 0.57 $92.00 million N/A N/A Astra Space $9.37 million 10.69 -$411.44 million ($1.40) -0.26

RXO has higher revenue and earnings than Astra Space.

Summary

RXO beats Astra Space on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About RXO

RXO, Inc. provides full truckload freight transportation brokering services. The company also offers brokered services for managed transportation, last mile, and freight forwarding. RXO, Inc. was founded in 2022 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

About Astra Space

Astra Space, Inc. designs, tests, manufactures, and operates launch services, and space products and services in the United States of America. It operates through Launch Services and Space Products segments. Launch Services segment provides launch services to satellite operators and government, which conduct the launch operations from Pacific Spaceport Complex in Kodiak, Alaska and Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Cape Canaveral, Florida. Its Space Products segment design and provide space products for satellite launch including space electric propulsion systems comprising propulsion module, which includes thruster, power processing unit, tank, and feed system. The company offers it product and services primarily to satellite operators, satellite manufacturers, and government agencies. Astra Space, Inc. was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Alameda, California.

