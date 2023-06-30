Atco Mining (OTCMKTS:ATMGF) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.10

Atco Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATMGF – Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.10 and traded as high as $0.13. Atco Mining shares last traded at $0.13, with a volume of 121,631 shares changing hands.

Atco Mining Stock Down 13.6 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.10.

Atco Mining Company Profile

Atco Mining Inc operates as a junior exploration mining company that engages in the sourcing and exploring of mineral properties in Canada. It owns 100% interest in the May lake mineral property located in the Province of Saskatchewan; and Salt properties located in the Province of Newfoundland and Labrador.

