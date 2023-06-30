Atento (NYSE:ATTO) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.48

Atento S.A. (NYSE:ATTO – Free Report) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.48 and traded as low as $0.85. Atento shares last traded at $0.88, with a volume of 110,967 shares changing hands.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Atento in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
Atento Price Performance
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 1.75.
Atento Company Profile
Atento SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer relationship management business process outsourcing services and solutions in Brazil, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers a range of front and back-end services, including sales, customer care, technical support, collections, and back office.
