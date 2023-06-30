Atento (NYSE:ATTO) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.48

Atento S.A. (NYSE:ATTO – Free Report) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.48 and traded as low as $0.85. Atento shares last traded at $0.88, with a volume of 110,967 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Atento in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 1.75.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Atento stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Atento S.A. ( NYSE:ATTO Free Report ) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,105 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,398 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.15% of Atento worth $611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 48.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atento SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer relationship management business process outsourcing services and solutions in Brazil, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers a range of front and back-end services, including sales, customer care, technical support, collections, and back office.

