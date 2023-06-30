Aurora Investment Trust plc (LON:ARR) Insider Acquires £8,955 in Stock

Aurora Investment Trust plc (LON:ARR – Free Report) insider Farah Buckley acquired 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 199 ($2.53) per share, for a total transaction of £8,955 ($11,385.89).

Aurora Investment Trust Stock Up 2.5 %

Aurora Investment Trust stock opened at GBX 205 ($2.61) on Friday. Aurora Investment Trust plc has a twelve month low of GBX 178 ($2.26) and a twelve month high of GBX 240 ($3.05). The company has a market capitalization of £155.96 million, a P/E ratio of -1,025.00 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 210.66 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 212.25.

Aurora Investment Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be paid a GBX 2.97 ($0.04) dividend. This is a boost from Aurora Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $1.84. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Aurora Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,000.00%.

About Aurora Investment Trust

Aurora Investment Trust plc is an open-ended equity mutual fund launched by Mars Asset Management Limited. The fund is managed by Phoenix Asset Management Partners Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund makes its investments across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in equity securities, but with some exposure to fixed interest also.

