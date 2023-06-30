Austin Gold (NYSE:AUST) Stock Price Down 2.7%

Austin Gold Corp. (NYSE:AUST – Free Report) traded down 2.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.86 and last traded at $0.88. 26,871 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 118,142 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.90.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.03. The stock has a market cap of $11.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.89.

Austin Gold (NYSE:AUST – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. Research analysts anticipate that Austin Gold Corp. will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Austin Gold stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Austin Gold Corp. ( NYSE:AUST Free Report ) by 94.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,122 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,430 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.85% of Austin Gold worth $77,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Austin Gold Corp., a gold exploration company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral property interests in Nevada. The company holds interest in Kelly Creek Project located in the Kelly Creek Basin, in southeastern Humboldt County, Nevada; Fourmile Basin Project that comprises various unpatented lode mining claims covering approximately 6410 acres located in Nye County; the Lone Mountain Project consisting of various unpatented lode mining and patented mining claims located near Lone Mountain in Elko County; and the Miller Project consisting various unpatented lode mining claims located in Elko County in Nevada.

