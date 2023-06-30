AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2,716.00.

AZO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,750.00 to $2,975.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of AutoZone in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of AutoZone from $3,125.00 to $3,020.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,600.00 to $2,750.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,878.00 to $2,886.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th.

In related news, VP Grant E. Mcgee sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,446.48, for a total transaction of $4,892,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 248 shares in the company, valued at $606,727.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Preston Frazer sold 1,730 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,523.07, for a total value of $4,364,911.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 946 shares in the company, valued at $2,386,824.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Grant E. Mcgee sold 2,000 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,446.48, for a total transaction of $4,892,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $606,727.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,240 shares of company stock worth $13,125,472. Insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in AutoZone by 5,037.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,392,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365,781 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AutoZone by 107,977.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 699,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,724,500,000 after purchasing an additional 698,613 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC raised its holdings in AutoZone by 250,309.8% during the first quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 535,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 535,663 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in AutoZone by 368.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 411,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,242,000 after purchasing an additional 323,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in AutoZone by 241,813.5% during the first quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 304,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 304,685 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.36% of the company’s stock.

AZO stock opened at $2,457.94 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,537.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,486.28. The company has a market capitalization of $44.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.68. AutoZone has a 12 month low of $2,050.21 and a 12 month high of $2,750.00.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The company reported $34.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $30.84 by $3.28. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.45% and a negative return on equity of 62.38%. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $29.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AutoZone will post 130.36 earnings per share for the current year.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

