Avacta Group (LON:AVCT) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $127.52

Avacta Group Plc (LON:AVCT – Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 127.52 ($1.62) and traded as low as GBX 106.39 ($1.35). Avacta Group shares last traded at GBX 110 ($1.40), with a volume of 3,429,856 shares changing hands.

Avacta Group Stock Down 0.9 %

The company has a quick ratio of 4.96, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 341.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 112.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 127.38. The firm has a market cap of £294.62 million, a P/E ratio of -634.25 and a beta of 1.55.

Avacta Group Company Profile

Avacta Group Plc develops cancer therapies and diagnostics in the United Kingdom, France, North America, South Korea, and rest of Asia and Europe. The company operates through Diagnostics and Therapeutics segments. It develops products based on its proprietary Affimer and pre|CISION technology platforms.

