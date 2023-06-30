Avanti Helium (CVE:AVN) Stock Price Down 1%

Avanti Helium Corp. (CVE:AVN – Free Report)’s share price dropped 1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.47 and last traded at C$0.48. Approximately 8,862 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 132,468 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.49.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Cormark dropped their price objective on Avanti Helium from C$3.75 to C$2.50 in a report on Friday, March 24th.

Avanti Helium Stock Down 6.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.58. The company has a market capitalization of C$34.69 million, a PE ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 1.17.

About Avanti Helium

Avanti Helium ( CVE:AVN Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Avanti Helium Corp. will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avanti Helium Corp. acquires, explores, and develops helium projects in Canada and the United States. The company's principal project is its 100% owned Greater Knappen Project, which covers an area of approximately 70,140 acres located in the Southern Alberta and Northwestern Montana. The company was formerly known as Avanti Energy Inc and changed its name to Avanti Helium Corp.

