Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS) Sets New 52-Week High at $75.37

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $75.37 and last traded at $75.30, with a volume of 170133 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.49.

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.87.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AVUS. Creative Planning acquired a new position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $281,625,000. Pacific Life Fund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $141,703,000. Full Sail Capital LLC acquired a new position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,985,000. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management acquired a new position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,274,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 30.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,860,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,842,000 after buying an additional 439,530 shares during the period.

The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

