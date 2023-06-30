AVITA Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL) Now Covered by Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of AVITA Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on RCEL. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on AVITA Medical from $16.00 to $18.50 in a report on Friday, May 12th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on AVITA Medical from $19.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th.

AVITA Medical Trading Up 5.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ RCEL opened at $17.48 on Tuesday. AVITA Medical has a one year low of $4.41 and a one year high of $17.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $442.24 million, a PE ratio of -16.65 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.95.

AVITA Medical ( NASDAQ:RCEL Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $10.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.52 million. AVITA Medical had a negative net margin of 70.59% and a negative return on equity of 30.83%. Research analysts anticipate that AVITA Medical will post -1.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RCEL. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in AVITA Medical by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 106,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,000 after buying an additional 33,375 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in AVITA Medical by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 4,326 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in AVITA Medical by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,276,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,830,000 after buying an additional 6,467 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in AVITA Medical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,826,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in AVITA Medical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. 22.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AVITA Medical Company Profile

AVITA Medical, Inc operates as a regenerative medicine company in the United States, Australia, Japan, and the United Kingdom. It offers regenerative products to address unmet medical needs in burn injuries, trauma injuries, chronic wounds, and dermatological and aesthetics indications, including vitiligo.

