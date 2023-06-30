AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.17

AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ – Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, July 26th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 11th.

AZZ has a dividend payout ratio of 15.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of AZZ stock traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $43.50. 208,742 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 111,135. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.43 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.66. AZZ has a 1-year low of $30.21 and a 1-year high of $47.57.

AZZ ( NYSE:AZZ Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $336.50 million during the quarter. AZZ had a negative net margin of 3.70% and a positive return on equity of 12.92%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AZZ. TheStreet downgraded shares of AZZ from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AZZ in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in AZZ by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 74,181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,578,000 after buying an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of AZZ by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of AZZ by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of AZZ by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AZZ by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.56% of the company’s stock.

AZZ Inc provides hot-dip galvanizing and coil coating solutions in the United States, Canada, Brazil, China, the Netherlands, Poland, Singapore, and India. The company operates through AZZ Metal Coatings and AZZ Precoat Metals segments. The AZZ Metal Coatings segment offers metal finishing solutions for corrosion protection, including hot-dip galvanizing, spin galvanizing, powder coating, anodizing, and plating to steel fabrication and other industries.

