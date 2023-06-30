Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) Receives $3.70 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.70.

Several research firms have issued reports on SAN. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Banco Santander from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Banco Santander from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 1st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Banco Santander

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atomi Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Banco Santander in the first quarter worth about $57,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Banco Santander by 2.7% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 21,100,827 shares of the bank’s stock worth $77,862,000 after buying an additional 547,609 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Banco Santander by 13.1% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 211,663 shares of the bank’s stock worth $781,000 after buying an additional 24,593 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Banco Santander in the first quarter worth about $538,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Banco Santander by 6.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 336,879 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,244,000 after buying an additional 19,418 shares in the last quarter. 2.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Banco Santander Stock Up 1.4 %

NYSE SAN opened at $3.65 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.48. Banco Santander has a 12-month low of $2.26 and a 12-month high of $4.09. The firm has a market cap of $60.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 1.10.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Banco Santander had a net margin of 17.93% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The business had revenue of $14.94 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Banco Santander will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Banco Santander

Banco Santander, SA provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. The company operates through Retail Banking, Santander Corporate & Investment Banking, Wealth Management & Insurance, and PagoNxt segments.

