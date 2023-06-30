Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Acquired by Field & Main Bank

Field & Main Bank lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Field & Main Bank’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Bank of America by 6,772.7% in the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. 67.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BAC traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.76. The stock had a trading volume of 16,781,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,400,016. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $26.32 and a 1-year high of $38.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $229.19 billion, a PE ratio of 8.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.99.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.11. Bank of America had a net margin of 21.85% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The business had revenue of $26.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 26.43%.

BAC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.77.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

