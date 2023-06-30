Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Free Report) (TSE:BNS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Monday morning.

Several other research firms have also commented on BNS. Scotiabank lowered Bank of Nova Scotia from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Barclays lowered Bank of Nova Scotia from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from $86.00 to $77.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Bank of Nova Scotia from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $86.06.

Bank of Nova Scotia stock opened at $49.48 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Bank of Nova Scotia has a one year low of $45.26 and a one year high of $63.75. The stock has a market cap of $59.28 billion, a PE ratio of 9.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.02.

Bank of Nova Scotia ( NYSE:BNS Free Report ) (TSE:BNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The bank reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.91 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 14.16% and a return on equity of 13.99%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.7851 per share. This represents a $3.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.35%. This is a boost from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd. Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is presently 59.92%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BNS. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,204,955 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,055,261,000 after buying an additional 1,423,155 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 26,507,279 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,302,752,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262,915 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 555.3% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 22,840,226 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,118,692,000 after purchasing an additional 19,354,619 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 16,557,752 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $809,940,000 after purchasing an additional 659,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 13,025,275 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $655,795,000 after purchasing an additional 348,669 shares during the last quarter. 37.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

