BankUnited, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.27 (NYSE:BKU)

BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 29th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.27 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, July 31st. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th.

BankUnited has raised its dividend by an average of 6.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. BankUnited has a dividend payout ratio of 37.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect BankUnited to earn $2.96 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.5%.

Get BankUnited alerts:

BankUnited Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of BankUnited stock traded down $0.48 on Friday, reaching $21.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,676,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,121,042. BankUnited has a 52 week low of $15.83 and a 52 week high of $41.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 1.18.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BankUnited ( NYSE:BKU Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.23). BankUnited had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 17.87%. The company had revenue of $456.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.73 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that BankUnited will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on BKU. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of BankUnited from $36.00 to $25.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Piper Sandler upgraded BankUnited from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on BankUnited from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Hovde Group upgraded BankUnited from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on BankUnited in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BankUnited

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in BankUnited by 347.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 2,762 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in BankUnited by 7.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 80,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,547,000 after purchasing an additional 5,716 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in BankUnited by 2.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in BankUnited by 14.7% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 33,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 4,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BankUnited by 46.8% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 44,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,961,000 after buying an additional 14,213 shares in the last quarter. 99.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BankUnited

(Free Report)

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury, commercial payment, and cash management services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BankUnited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BankUnited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.