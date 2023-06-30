BankUnited, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.27 (NYSE:BKU)

BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 29th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.27 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, July 31st. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th.
BankUnited has raised its dividend by an average of 6.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. BankUnited has a dividend payout ratio of 37.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect BankUnited to earn $2.96 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.5%.
BankUnited Stock Down 2.2 %
Shares of BankUnited stock traded down $0.48 on Friday, reaching $21.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,676,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,121,042. BankUnited has a 52 week low of $15.83 and a 52 week high of $41.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 1.18.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research firms have recently commented on BKU. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of BankUnited from $36.00 to $25.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Piper Sandler upgraded BankUnited from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on BankUnited from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Hovde Group upgraded BankUnited from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on BankUnited in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.25.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On BankUnited
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in BankUnited by 347.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 2,762 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in BankUnited by 7.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 80,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,547,000 after purchasing an additional 5,716 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in BankUnited by 2.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in BankUnited by 14.7% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 33,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 4,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BankUnited by 46.8% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 44,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,961,000 after buying an additional 14,213 shares in the last quarter. 99.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About BankUnited
BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury, commercial payment, and cash management services.
