Barclays Cuts KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Price Target to $13.00

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Barclays from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

KEY has been the topic of several other reports. Wedbush reaffirmed a hold neutral rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on KeyCorp from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Citigroup dropped their target price on KeyCorp from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. TheStreet cut KeyCorp from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on KeyCorp from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, KeyCorp presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.93.

KeyCorp Price Performance

KEY opened at $9.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The company has a market cap of $8.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.25. KeyCorp has a 12-month low of $8.53 and a 12-month high of $20.30.

KeyCorp Announces Dividend

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.44. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 19.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is currently 46.33%.

Insider Activity at KeyCorp

In other KeyCorp news, insider Andrew J. Paine III acquired 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.78 per share, for a total transaction of $733,500.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 335,414 shares in the company, valued at $3,280,348.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Andrew J. Paine III bought 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.78 per share, for a total transaction of $733,500.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 335,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,280,348.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Amy G. Brady sold 12,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total value of $125,242.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 106,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,079,070.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 85,700 shares of company stock worth $857,507 in the last quarter. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in KeyCorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 74.3% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA raised its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 78.7% in the first quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 2,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. 79.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

Featured Articles

