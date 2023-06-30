Barclays Raises SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) Price Target to $26.00

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Barclays from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

SLG has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com began coverage on SL Green Realty in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a sell rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on SL Green Realty in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a sell rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on SL Green Realty from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on SL Green Realty from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on SL Green Realty from $42.00 to $27.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SL Green Realty has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $34.53.

Get SL Green Realty alerts:

SL Green Realty Trading Up 2.3 %

NYSE:SLG opened at $28.88 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.54. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of -12.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.48. SL Green Realty has a 52 week low of $19.06 and a 52 week high of $51.69.

SL Green Realty Dividend Announcement

SL Green Realty ( NYSE:SLG Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by ($2.05). The company had revenue of $223.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.56 million. SL Green Realty had a negative return on equity of 2.65% and a negative net margin of 14.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.65 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that SL Green Realty will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.271 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $3.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.26%. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -145.74%.

Insider Transactions at SL Green Realty

In related news, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total transaction of $107,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,662 shares in the company, valued at $250,383.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SL Green Realty

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 193.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 252,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,946,000 after purchasing an additional 166,634 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in SL Green Realty by 68.5% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 63,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,501,000 after buying an additional 25,932 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in SL Green Realty by 5.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,969,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,418,000 after buying an additional 221,252 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in SL Green Realty by 853.1% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 374,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,807,000 after buying an additional 335,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. grew its position in SL Green Realty by 457.9% during the first quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 201,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,740,000 after buying an additional 165,404 shares in the last quarter. 85.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SL Green Realty

(Free Report)

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SL Green Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SL Green Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.