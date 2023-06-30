Barclays Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Jacobs Engineering Group (LON:J)

Barclays restated their overweight rating on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group (LON:J – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, LSE.Co.UK reports.
J has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup cut shares of Jacobs Engineering Group to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from GBX 320 ($4.07) to GBX 295 ($3.75) in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from GBX 230 ($2.92) to GBX 270 ($3.43) and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Shore Capital reissued a house stock rating on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from GBX 219 ($2.78) to GBX 209 ($2.66) and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jacobs Engineering Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 246.80 ($3.14).
