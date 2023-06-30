Barry Canton Sells 37,650 Shares of Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA) Stock

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Free Report) major shareholder Barry Canton sold 37,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.70, for a total value of $64,005.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,315,804 shares in the company, valued at $22,636,866.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Barry Canton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 14th, Barry Canton sold 37,650 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.95, for a total transaction of $73,417.50.

Ginkgo Bioworks Price Performance

DNA traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $1.86. 11,875,510 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,015,928. The stock has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 0.89. Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.12 and a twelve month high of $4.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.55.

Institutional Trading of Ginkgo Bioworks

Ginkgo Bioworks ( NYSE:DNA Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. Ginkgo Bioworks had a negative return on equity of 97.13% and a negative net margin of 440.87%. The business had revenue of $80.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.04 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Phillips Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Silverlake Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. 58.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DNA. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $3.00 to $1.25 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 3rd. William Blair lowered shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Sunday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ginkgo Bioworks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.05.

Ginkgo Bioworks Company Profile

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. The company serves various end markets, including specialty chemicals, agriculture, food, consumer products, and pharmaceuticals.

Featured Stories

