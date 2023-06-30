BCE (TSE:BCE) Price Target Cut to C$62.00 by Analysts at National Bankshares

BCE (TSE:BCE – Free Report) (NYSE:BCE) had its price objective cut by National Bankshares from C$63.00 to C$62.00 in a report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on BCE from C$64.00 to C$67.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. TD Securities boosted their target price on BCE from C$64.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Cormark decreased their target price on BCE from C$69.00 to C$68.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$64.58.
BCE Stock Performance
TSE:BCE opened at C$59.80 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$62.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$61.66. BCE has a 52-week low of C$55.66 and a 52-week high of C$66.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.81, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of C$54.55 billion, a PE ratio of 21.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.51.
BCE Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.9675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This is an increase from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $3.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.47%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is 137.72%.
About BCE
BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers integrated digital wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than BCE
- Is it Time To Ring The Register On Paychex?
- Micron Technology: A Reversal Is Imminent
- Can Topgolf Callaway Brands Crawl Out of the Bunker and Rally?
- McCormick Rebound Imminent: Executive Transition Complete
- 3 Reasons Boston Beer Stock Could Finally Hop Higher
Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.