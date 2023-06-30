Bell Bank Decreases Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Bell Bank lessened its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 12.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 273,417 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 38,421 shares during the quarter. Intel comprises approximately 0.9% of Bell Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Bell Bank’s holdings in Intel were worth $8,933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Intel by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 12,837 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Intel by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 192,494 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $6,289,000 after buying an additional 5,743 shares during the period. Coston McIsaac & Partners increased its holdings in Intel by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 3,749 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 16,074 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares during the period. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN grew its stake in shares of Intel by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 528,606 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $17,270,000 after purchasing an additional 60,161 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on INTC. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Intel from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Wedbush raised shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Intel from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Finally, 22nd Century Group reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.65.

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.41 per share, with a total value of $249,362.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 138,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,204,638.65. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.41 per share, with a total value of $249,362.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 138,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,204,638.65. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total value of $1,572,340,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTC opened at $33.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $138.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.40 and a beta of 0.87. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $24.59 and a 12-month high of $40.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $11.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.13 billion. Intel had a positive return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 5.06%. Intel’s revenue was down 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

