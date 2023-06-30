Bell Bank Raises Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Bell Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,806 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 103 shares during the quarter. Amgen makes up approximately 0.9% of Bell Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Bell Bank’s holdings in Amgen were worth $8,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Amgen in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Legacy Bridge LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 930.0% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 103 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 80.3% during the third quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 110 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. 74.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Amgen Stock Up 0.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ AMGN opened at $222.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36. The stock has a market cap of $119.15 billion, a PE ratio of 15.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $227.50 and a 200 day moving average of $242.03. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $211.71 and a 12-month high of $296.67.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AMGN shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Amgen from $227.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Amgen from $293.00 to $288.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Amgen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $275.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Amgen from $208.00 to $214.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $250.31.
About Amgen
Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Amgen
- Bank of America, JPMorgan, Goldman Sachs Set For Dividend Growth?
- SMART Global Holdings Momentum, Room To Move Higher?
- Constellation Brands Stock Swings After Earnings Announcement
- Freeport-McMoRan: Analysts Bullish Ahead Of Growth Copper’s Spurt
- The Nike Rebound Is Over; Buying Opportunity Ahead
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.