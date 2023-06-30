Bell Bank Raises Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Bell Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,806 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 103 shares during the quarter. Amgen makes up approximately 0.9% of Bell Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Bell Bank’s holdings in Amgen were worth $8,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Amgen in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Legacy Bridge LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 930.0% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 103 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 80.3% during the third quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 110 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. 74.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amgen Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN opened at $222.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36. The stock has a market cap of $119.15 billion, a PE ratio of 15.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $227.50 and a 200 day moving average of $242.03. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $211.71 and a 12-month high of $296.67.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.84 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 30.23% and a return on equity of 248.47%. Amgen’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 18.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AMGN shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Amgen from $227.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Amgen from $293.00 to $288.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Amgen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $275.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Amgen from $208.00 to $214.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $250.31.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

