Bell Bank Sells 8,983 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Bell Bank lessened its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,957 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 8,983 shares during the period. Gilead Sciences makes up approximately 1.1% of Bell Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Bell Bank’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $10,617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,856 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 3,974 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Jacobs & Co. CA grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 26,986 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,316,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Corp grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 9,526 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $818,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 54.6% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 368 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

Gilead Sciences stock opened at $76.01 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $78.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.88. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.27 and a twelve month high of $89.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $94.81 billion, a PE ratio of 17.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.39.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.33 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 20.65% and a return on equity of 39.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.12 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 67.72%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.00.

Insider Activity at Gilead Sciences

In related news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 1,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.90, for a total transaction of $114,196.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,261,013.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

