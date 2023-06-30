Benchmark Boosts BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) Price Target to $40.00

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI – Free Report) had its target price increased by Benchmark from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

BJRI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com upgraded BJ’s Restaurants from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, June 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $34.20.

BJ’s Restaurants Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BJRI opened at $31.43 on Monday. BJ’s Restaurants has a twelve month low of $20.15 and a twelve month high of $36.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.49. The company has a market capitalization of $738.61 million, a PE ratio of 120.89, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at BJ’s Restaurants

BJ’s Restaurants ( NASDAQ:BJRI Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.11. BJ’s Restaurants had a return on equity of 1.22% and a net margin of 0.46%. The firm had revenue of $341.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BJ’s Restaurants will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

In other BJ’s Restaurants news, insider Brian S. Krakower sold 1,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.46, for a total transaction of $37,978.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,969.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BJ’s Restaurants

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants in the first quarter worth $30,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 94.7% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,023 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 29.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,536 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,877 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,005 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

About BJ’s Restaurants

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. BJ's Restaurants, Inc was founded in 1978 and is based in Huntington Beach, California.

Featured Articles

