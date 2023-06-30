Bioasis Technologies (CVE:BTI) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.01

Bioasis Technologies Inc. (CVE:BTI – Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 31236 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.
Bioasis Technologies Price Performance
The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.01 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.88, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of C$397,050.00, a PE ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 0.35.
About Bioasis Technologies
Bioasis Technologies Inc, a development stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of products for the diagnosis and treatment of neurological diseases and disorders. It is developing xB3, a platform technology for the transport of therapeutic agents across the blood-brain barrier (BBB); and the treatment of central nervous system disorders (CNS), including brain cancers, and metabolic and neurodegenerative diseases.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Bioasis Technologies
- Verve Therapeutics Gains 20.74% In June as Ark Funds Invest
- Moderna: Declining Performance And Relative Weakness
- Dividend King H.B. Fuller Rises On Hopes For Rebound
- Rite Aid Could Become An Acquisition Target
- Is it Time To Ring The Register On Paychex?
Receive News & Ratings for Bioasis Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bioasis Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.