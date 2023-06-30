Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA) Given New $60.00 Price Target at Barclays

Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Barclays from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on BMEA. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Biomea Fusion in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Biomea Fusion from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Biomea Fusion in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Citigroup cut their target price on Biomea Fusion from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Biomea Fusion from $16.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Biomea Fusion has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $44.29.

Biomea Fusion stock opened at $21.66 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $766.76 million, a PE ratio of -6.75 and a beta of -1.04. Biomea Fusion has a one year low of $6.04 and a one year high of $43.69.

Biomea Fusion ( NASDAQ:BMEA Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($0.05). On average, analysts forecast that Biomea Fusion will post -3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder A2a Pharmaceuticals, Inc. sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.99, for a total transaction of $3,399,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,800,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,162,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 400,000 shares of company stock worth $12,604,750. 26.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMEA. FMR LLC grew its stake in Biomea Fusion by 556.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,673,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,890,000 after buying an additional 2,265,785 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Biomea Fusion by 78.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 980,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,416,000 after purchasing an additional 432,096 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Biomea Fusion in the first quarter worth $10,078,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Biomea Fusion by 540.5% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 335,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,016,000 after purchasing an additional 282,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Biomea Fusion by 1,475.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 273,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,281,000 after purchasing an additional 256,543 shares in the last quarter. 82.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Biomea Fusion, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of covalent small molecule drugs to treat patients with genetically defined cancers and metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BMF-219, an orally bioavailable, potent, and selective covalent inhibitor of menin for treating patients with liquid and solid tumors and type 2 diabetes.

