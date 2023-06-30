BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) Trading Down 1.8% This Week

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 30th. One BITCOIN ADDITIONAL coin can currently be purchased for about $30,356.62 or 1.00065144 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a market capitalization of $376.99 million and $452,290.97 worth of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get BITCOIN ADDITIONAL alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00004467 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00017887 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00019385 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000084 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00014153 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000766 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002158 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Profile

BTCA is a coin. It was first traded on February 1st, 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s total supply is 1,299,197 coins and its circulating supply is 12,418 coins. The official website for BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is btcadd.io. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s official Twitter account is @btca_en.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a current supply of 1,299,197.02 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is 31,129.35043821 USD and is up 3.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $477,787.70 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://btcadd.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITCOIN ADDITIONAL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BITCOIN ADDITIONAL should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BITCOIN ADDITIONAL using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BITCOIN ADDITIONAL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.