Bitcoin Cash Trading Up 103.4% Over Last Week (BCH)

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 22% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 30th. Bitcoin Cash has a total market capitalization of $5.76 billion and approximately $2.71 billion worth of Bitcoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Bitcoin Cash has traded 103.4% higher against the dollar. One Bitcoin Cash coin can currently be purchased for about $296.38 or 0.00983288 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Cash Coin Profile

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. Bitcoin Cash’s total supply is 19,436,050 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Cash is /r/Bitcoincash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @bitcolncash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoin Cash is www.bitcoincash.org. Bitcoin Cash’s official message board is bitcointalk.org.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Cash

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is a decentralized cryptocurrency created in 2017 through a hard fork of the Bitcoin blockchain. It has a larger block size than Bitcoin, allowing for faster and cheaper transactions. Bitcoin Cash can be used as a means of exchange and store of value and is gaining acceptance among merchants and businesses worldwide. It was created by a group of developers and miners who believed that Bitcoin needed modifications to address scalability issues. The main developer team was initially called “Bitcoin ABC,” but development has since become more decentralized.”

Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Cash using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase.

