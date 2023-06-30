Bitcoin Gold Trading Up 14.4% Over Last Week (BTG)

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 11.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 30th. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Gold has traded up 14.4% against the US dollar. Bitcoin Gold has a market cap of $272.63 million and approximately $193.09 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Gold coin can now be purchased for about $15.57 or 0.00051206 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.65 or 0.00110707 BTC.
- Horizen (ZEN) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.46 or 0.00027815 BTC.
- Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000686 BTC.
- Komodo (KMD) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000814 BTC.
- Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.
- ZClassic (ZCL) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000152 BTC.
Bitcoin Gold Profile
Bitcoin Gold (BTG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on October 25th, 2017. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoingoldhq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Gold’s official website is bitcoingold.org. The official message board for Bitcoin Gold is forum.bitcoingold.org.
Bitcoin Gold Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Gold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.
