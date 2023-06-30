BlackRock AAA CLO ETF (NASDAQ:CLOA) Short Interest Update

BlackRock AAA CLO ETF (NASDAQ:CLOA – Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,400 shares, an increase of 715.4% from the May 31st total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.0 days.
BlackRock AAA CLO ETF Price Performance
Shares of BlackRock AAA CLO ETF stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $50.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,867. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.64. BlackRock AAA CLO ETF has a 52-week low of $50.07 and a 52-week high of $51.33.
BlackRock AAA CLO ETF Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.2756 per share. This represents a $3.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st.
Institutional Trading of BlackRock AAA CLO ETF
BlackRock AAA CLO ETF Company Profile
The BlackRock AAA CLO ETF (CLOA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in USD-denominated CLOs that are rated AAA. CLOA was launched on Jan 10, 2023 and is managed by BlackRock.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than BlackRock AAA CLO ETF
- Buffett’s Berkshire Increases Stake In Occidental Petroleum (OXY)
- Rally Gains Momentum On Soft PCE Data
- Bank of America, JPMorgan, Goldman Sachs Set For Dividend Growth?
- SMART Global Holdings Momentum, Room To Move Higher?
- Constellation Brands Stock Swings After Earnings Announcement
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock AAA CLO ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock AAA CLO ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.