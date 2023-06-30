BlackRock AAA CLO ETF (NASDAQ:CLOA) Short Interest Update

BlackRock AAA CLO ETF (NASDAQ:CLOA – Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,400 shares, an increase of 715.4% from the May 31st total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.0 days.

BlackRock AAA CLO ETF Price Performance

Shares of BlackRock AAA CLO ETF stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $50.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,867. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.64. BlackRock AAA CLO ETF has a 52-week low of $50.07 and a 52-week high of $51.33.

BlackRock AAA CLO ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.2756 per share. This represents a $3.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock AAA CLO ETF

BlackRock AAA CLO ETF Company Profile

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in BlackRock AAA CLO ETF stock. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock AAA CLO ETF ( NASDAQ:CLOA Free Report ) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 240,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,125,000. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 60.00% of BlackRock AAA CLO ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

The BlackRock AAA CLO ETF (CLOA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in USD-denominated CLOs that are rated AAA. CLOA was launched on Jan 10, 2023 and is managed by BlackRock.

