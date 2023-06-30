BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust (NYSE:BMEZ) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust (NYSE:BMEZ – Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,900 shares, a decline of 88.3% from the May 31st total of 178,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 264,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust by 107.3% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 11,695 shares during the period. Logan Stone Capital LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust by 42.8% in the third quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 253,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,789,000 after purchasing an additional 75,999 shares during the period. Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Claro Advisors LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust by 7.2% in the first quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 12,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BMEZ traded up 0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching 16.42. 314,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 296,128. BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust has a 52-week low of 14.33 and a 52-week high of 17.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of 16.20 and a 200-day moving average price of 16.14.

BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust Dividend Announcement

BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.60%.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II’s (BMEZ) (the ‘Trust’) investment objective is to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its total assets in equity securities of companies principally engaged in the health sciences group of industries and equity derivatives with exposure to the health sciences group of industries.

