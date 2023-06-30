Blue World Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:BWAQR) Short Interest Up 1,500.0% in June

Blue World Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:BWAQR – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a growth of 1,500.0% from the May 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Blue World Acquisition Trading Down 44.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BWAQR opened at $0.13 on Friday. Blue World Acquisition has a 1 year low of $0.06 and a 1 year high of $0.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.11.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blue World Acquisition

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Blue World Acquisition stock. Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blue World Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:BWAQR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 368,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

