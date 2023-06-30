BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc. (NYSE:DMF) Plans $0.02 Monthly Dividend

BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc. (NYSE:DMF – Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, June 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be given a dividend of 0.015 per share on Monday, July 31st. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 14th.

BNY Mellon Municipal Income Trading Down 0.2 %

BNY Mellon Municipal Income stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.29. The stock had a trading volume of 82,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,366. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.35. BNY Mellon Municipal Income has a fifty-two week low of $5.75 and a fifty-two week high of $7.23.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BNY Mellon Municipal Income

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DMF. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Income by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 76,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 10,250 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in BNY Mellon Municipal Income during the 1st quarter valued at $87,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in BNY Mellon Municipal Income by 95.5% during the 1st quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 537,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,994,000 after purchasing an additional 262,642 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in BNY Mellon Municipal Income by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 255,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after purchasing an additional 89,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in BNY Mellon Municipal Income by 127.7% during the 1st quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 356,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after purchasing an additional 199,956 shares in the last quarter. 19.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BNY Mellon Municipal Income Company Profile

BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal obligations that are rated investment grade and have maturities of less than one year.

