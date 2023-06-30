Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) Shares Purchased by Prairiewood Capital LLC

Prairiewood Capital LLC boosted its position in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Free Report) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,207 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Prairiewood Capital LLC’s holdings in Boise Cascade were worth $519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC lifted its position in Boise Cascade by 3.2% in the first quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 33,112 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 30,013 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after acquiring an additional 2,877 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boise Cascade during the 1st quarter valued at $317,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,072 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 12,789 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $809,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. 90.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BCC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial upgraded Boise Cascade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Boise Cascade from $91.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Boise Cascade in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Boise Cascade from $72.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Boise Cascade from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 7th.

Shares of NYSE BCC traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $89.30. The company had a trading volume of 26,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,197. Boise Cascade has a twelve month low of $55.14 and a twelve month high of $90.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 3.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $75.05 and its 200-day moving average is $71.03.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The construction company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.62. Boise Cascade had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 32.79%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.61 earnings per share. Boise Cascade’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Boise Cascade will post 8.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.66%.

Boise Cascade Company engages in manufacture of wood products and distribution of building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine lumber products.

