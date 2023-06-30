BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) is Keene & Associates Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

Keene & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 14.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 82,532 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 10,149 shares during the quarter. BorgWarner accounts for about 3.1% of Keene & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Keene & Associates Inc.’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $4,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 87,995 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,542,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in BorgWarner by 0.6% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 36,258 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,781,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in BorgWarner by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 18,375 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $739,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in BorgWarner by 2.0% in the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,824 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $630,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in BorgWarner by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 35,114 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $53.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $45.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of BorgWarner from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BorgWarner currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.73.

Insiders Place Their Bets

BorgWarner Price Performance

In related news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total value of $238,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 177,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,456,202.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total value of $238,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 177,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,456,202.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Alexis P. Michas sold 7,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.45, for a total transaction of $318,839.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 76,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,397,802.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,383 shares of company stock worth $566,697. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BorgWarner stock traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $48.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 401,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,268,322. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.42. BorgWarner Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.14 and a twelve month high of $51.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.17.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 5.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. Research analysts forecast that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

BorgWarner Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.63%.

BorgWarner Company Profile

(Free Report)

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Air Management, E-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.