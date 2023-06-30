BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Shares Bought by Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.

Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. grew its position in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 231,041 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,088 shares during the quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $11,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BWA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 25.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 371,687 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $14,458,000 after acquiring an additional 74,902 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in BorgWarner by 86.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,086 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $859,000 after purchasing an additional 10,257 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in BorgWarner by 23.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 65,231 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,537,000 after purchasing an additional 12,257 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in BorgWarner by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 32,082 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in BorgWarner by 1.8% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 46,314 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,802,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of BorgWarner from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BorgWarner in a report on Saturday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $62.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BorgWarner currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.73.

Insider Activity

BorgWarner Price Performance

In other news, Director Alexis P. Michas sold 7,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.45, for a total value of $318,839.85. Following the transaction, the director now owns 76,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,397,802.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total value of $238,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 177,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,456,202.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Alexis P. Michas sold 7,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.45, for a total value of $318,839.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 76,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,397,802.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 12,383 shares of company stock worth $566,697 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BWA opened at $48.48 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $11.36 billion, a PE ratio of 11.78, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.42. BorgWarner Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.14 and a 1 year high of $51.14.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 14.85%. BorgWarner’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. On average, analysts predict that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

BorgWarner Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is 16.63%.

About BorgWarner

(Free Report)

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Air Management, E-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

