Boston Trust Walden Corp Acquires 11,502 Shares of Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB)

Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB – Free Report) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 386,411 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,502 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned approximately 0.87% of Independent Bank worth $25,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in INDB. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Independent Bank during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. State of Wyoming boosted its position in shares of Independent Bank by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 543 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Independent Bank during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new stake in shares of Independent Bank during the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Independent Bank by 7.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,854 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INDB has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Independent Bank from $83.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Independent Bank in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut Independent Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Independent Bank from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th.

Independent Bank Trading Up 1.1 %

Independent Bank stock opened at $45.49 on Friday. Independent Bank Corp. has a 12-month low of $43.28 and a 12-month high of $91.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.99 and a 200 day moving average of $66.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The bank reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.15). Independent Bank had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 33.75%. The firm had revenue of $187.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.90 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Independent Bank Corp. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Independent Bank Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.84%. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.04%.

Insider Activity

In other Independent Bank news, CEO Jeffrey J. Tengel bought 2,069 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $48.42 per share, with a total value of $100,180.98. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 21,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,062,722.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jeffrey J. Tengel acquired 2,069 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $48.42 per share, with a total value of $100,180.98. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,062,722.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Mark J. Ruggiero bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $56.29 per share, for a total transaction of $56,290.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $616,825.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 4,069 shares of company stock worth $207,131 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

About Independent Bank

(Free Report)

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. It accepts interest checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as demand deposits and time certificates of deposit.

