Boston Trust Walden Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Boston Trust Walden Corp trimmed its position in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 658,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,904 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned 0.44% of A. O. Smith worth $45,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AOS. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,241,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $497,519,000 after purchasing an additional 192,593 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in A. O. Smith by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,804,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $427,740,000 after purchasing an additional 225,462 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its holdings in A. O. Smith by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 4,066,526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $232,768,000 after acquiring an additional 65,166 shares during the period. Premier Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith in the fourth quarter worth $71,955,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,218,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $184,203,000 after acquiring an additional 515,752 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.62% of the company’s stock.

Get A. O. Smith alerts:

A. O. Smith Stock Up 0.3 %

AOS opened at $72.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.28. A. O. Smith Co. has a 12 month low of $46.58 and a 12 month high of $72.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $68.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

A. O. Smith Announces Dividend

A. O. Smith ( NYSE:AOS Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.17. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 28.78%. The firm had revenue of $966.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $922.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.95%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AOS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. DA Davidson raised their price target on A. O. Smith from $80.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on A. O. Smith in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, A. O. Smith has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.13.

Insider Buying and Selling at A. O. Smith

In other news, VP Benjamin A. Otchere sold 4,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $299,950.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,290. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About A. O. Smith

(Free Report)

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for A. O. Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A. O. Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.